14658 STONE CROSSING COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Updated 3-Level Townhouse. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Living & Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level. Large Recreation Room complete with Fireplace and Walk-Out Basement and Full Bathroom. Fenced in Yard with Patio & Wood Deck. Move-in ready. Hardwood Floors. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces (#27). Fantastic Location in Centreville. Walking distance to Village Center. Easy access to 28/66/29. Less than 10 miles to Dulles Airport (IAD). See remarks for application instructions.