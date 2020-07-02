All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14658 STONE CROSSING COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

14658 STONE CROSSING COURT

14658 Stone Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14658 Stone Crossing Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Updated 3-Level Townhouse. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Living & Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level. Large Recreation Room complete with Fireplace and Walk-Out Basement and Full Bathroom. Fenced in Yard with Patio & Wood Deck. Move-in ready. Hardwood Floors. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces (#27). Fantastic Location in Centreville. Walking distance to Village Center. Easy access to 28/66/29. Less than 10 miles to Dulles Airport (IAD). See remarks for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have any available units?
14658 STONE CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14658 STONE CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT offers parking.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have a pool?
No, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have accessible units?
No, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia