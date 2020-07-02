Updated 3-Level Townhouse. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Living & Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level. Large Recreation Room complete with Fireplace and Walk-Out Basement and Full Bathroom. Fenced in Yard with Patio & Wood Deck. Move-in ready. Hardwood Floors. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces (#27). Fantastic Location in Centreville. Walking distance to Village Center. Easy access to 28/66/29. Less than 10 miles to Dulles Airport (IAD). See remarks for application instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have any available units?
14658 STONE CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14658 STONE CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14658 STONE CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.