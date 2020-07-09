All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:26 AM

14603 JOVET COURT

14603 Jovet Court · No Longer Available
Location

14603 Jovet Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Move-In Ready, 3 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom Hard wood floors in main and upper.Kitchen w/Granite, Deck and Gorgeous Patio,Close to shopping .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14603 JOVET COURT have any available units?
14603 JOVET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14603 JOVET COURT have?
Some of 14603 JOVET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14603 JOVET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14603 JOVET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 JOVET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14603 JOVET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT offer parking?
No, 14603 JOVET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14603 JOVET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT have a pool?
No, 14603 JOVET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT have accessible units?
No, 14603 JOVET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14603 JOVET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14603 JOVET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14603 JOVET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

