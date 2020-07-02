All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:10 AM

14499 CREEK BRANCH

14499 Creek Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

14499 Creek Branch Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
TOWNHOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Pet friendly. Easy Commute within 2 miles from 28,66,29,50 and Ellanor C. Lawrence Park on 50! Located in Sully Station I development. There is so much to do!! Walkable to playground, Planet Fitness, Giant, pool and tennis courts. Near Wegmans, Chantilly Golf, Cobb Run Recreation Center, 2 minute drive to a dog park. HOA boasts a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and social area in the management building nearby. Information on the HOA and pictures of amenities found in this link. Under the community tab you can find information on tutoring dog sitting and babysitting as well. http://sullystation.org/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have any available units?
14499 CREEK BRANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have?
Some of 14499 CREEK BRANCH's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14499 CREEK BRANCH currently offering any rent specials?
14499 CREEK BRANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14499 CREEK BRANCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 14499 CREEK BRANCH is pet friendly.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH offer parking?
No, 14499 CREEK BRANCH does not offer parking.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14499 CREEK BRANCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have a pool?
Yes, 14499 CREEK BRANCH has a pool.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have accessible units?
No, 14499 CREEK BRANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14499 CREEK BRANCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 14499 CREEK BRANCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 14499 CREEK BRANCH does not have units with air conditioning.

