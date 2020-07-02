14499 CREEK BRANCH

Amenities

TOWNHOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Pet friendly. Easy Commute within 2 miles from 28,66,29,50 and Ellanor C. Lawrence Park on 50! Located in Sully Station I development. There is so much to do!! Walkable to playground, Planet Fitness, Giant, pool and tennis courts. Near Wegmans, Chantilly Golf, Cobb Run Recreation Center, 2 minute drive to a dog park. HOA boasts a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and social area in the management building nearby. Information on the HOA and pictures of amenities found in this link. Under the community tab you can find information on tutoring dog sitting and babysitting as well. http://sullystation.org/