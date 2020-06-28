All apartments in Centreville
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

14415 Fallscliff Lane

14415 Fallscliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14415 Fallscliff Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Spacious Three levels condo house for rent - Property Id: 143369

This is a three levels condominium house for rent! Contact list Agent Sherry Xue Riedel ( Tel: 240 899-3408) for schedule visit.
3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bath, three large storage spaces, one balcony! House can be assessed by a quiet private path.
3rd floor: master bed room with private bathroom and walk in closet, storage space at attic. 2 single bedrooms shared with one full bath, one high ceiling window
2nd floor: dining room, living room and kitchen, half bathroom, balcony, large storage room.
1st floor: family room and half bath. with large storage room
all three levels with high ceiling, Wood floor, marble counter top, glass backslash, dish washer, wash and dryer, 3 spacious storage rooms
House location is within excellent school zone, walk to 2 tennis courts and beautiful swimming pool all included, walking distance to fitness center, shopping center, a lot of restaurant, House is assess DC through 66, 50 or 267, or new metro station of orange line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143369p
Property Id 143369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5128902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have any available units?
14415 Fallscliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have?
Some of 14415 Fallscliff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 Fallscliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14415 Fallscliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 Fallscliff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14415 Fallscliff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane offer parking?
No, 14415 Fallscliff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14415 Fallscliff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14415 Fallscliff Lane has a pool.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 14415 Fallscliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 Fallscliff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 Fallscliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14415 Fallscliff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
