14415 Fallscliff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Spacious Three levels condo house for rent - Property Id: 143369



This is a three levels condominium house for rent! Contact list Agent Sherry Xue Riedel ( Tel: 240 899-3408) for schedule visit.

3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bath, three large storage spaces, one balcony! House can be assessed by a quiet private path.

3rd floor: master bed room with private bathroom and walk in closet, storage space at attic. 2 single bedrooms shared with one full bath, one high ceiling window

2nd floor: dining room, living room and kitchen, half bathroom, balcony, large storage room.

1st floor: family room and half bath. with large storage room

all three levels with high ceiling, Wood floor, marble counter top, glass backslash, dish washer, wash and dryer, 3 spacious storage rooms

House location is within excellent school zone, walk to 2 tennis courts and beautiful swimming pool all included, walking distance to fitness center, shopping center, a lot of restaurant, House is assess DC through 66, 50 or 267, or new metro station of orange line.

No Pets Allowed



