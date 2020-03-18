14153 gabrielle way

Amenities
4 bedroomTown house in prime location,Centreville - Property Id: 145752
This is a very nice end unit townhouse in the best location in Centreville. The house is centrally located near Centrewood plaza at the intersection of 28, 29 and I-66, is close to a multiplex, library, all kinds of shopping with walking distance. Very close to stores like Giant, Lotte Plaza and Trader Joe. Also, family with kids can take advantage of great schools for this area. The house is in an upscale community that has the following amenities:
Swimming pool with Life Guards
Tennis court
Basketball court
Children's play area
This end-unit townhouse is big, airy, with lots of sunlight, New flooring,a deck and 2-car garage. Home features open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, granite countertops, washer n dryer, lots of closet space, fire place, dual vanity, tub, separate shower and walking closet for his n her in master bedroom.
We are asking for $2400 a month as rent. The place is vacant now. The rent will not include utilities, cable, pet fee and phone.
