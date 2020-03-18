All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14153 gabrielle way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14153 gabrielle way
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

14153 gabrielle way

14153 Gabrielle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14153 Gabrielle Way, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroomTown house in prime location,Centreville - Property Id: 145752

This is a very nice end unit townhouse in the best location in Centreville. The house is centrally located near Centrewood plaza at the intersection of 28, 29 and I-66, is close to a multiplex, library, all kinds of shopping with walking distance. Very close to stores like Giant, Lotte Plaza and Trader Joe. Also, family with kids can take advantage of great schools for this area. The house is in an upscale community that has the following amenities:
Swimming pool with Life Guards
Tennis court
Basketball court
Children's play area
This end-unit townhouse is big, airy, with lots of sunlight, New flooring,a deck and 2-car garage. Home features open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, granite countertops, washer n dryer, lots of closet space, fire place, dual vanity, tub, separate shower and walking closet for his n her in master bedroom.
We are asking for $2400 a month as rent. The place is vacant now. The rent will not include utilities, cable, pet fee and phone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145752p
Property Id 145752

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5088652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14153 gabrielle way have any available units?
14153 gabrielle way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14153 gabrielle way have?
Some of 14153 gabrielle way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14153 gabrielle way currently offering any rent specials?
14153 gabrielle way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14153 gabrielle way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14153 gabrielle way is pet friendly.
Does 14153 gabrielle way offer parking?
Yes, 14153 gabrielle way offers parking.
Does 14153 gabrielle way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14153 gabrielle way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14153 gabrielle way have a pool?
Yes, 14153 gabrielle way has a pool.
Does 14153 gabrielle way have accessible units?
No, 14153 gabrielle way does not have accessible units.
Does 14153 gabrielle way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14153 gabrielle way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14153 gabrielle way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14153 gabrielle way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia