Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan clubhouse oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Three level townhome in the heart of Centreville. Eat in kitchen walks out to deck and fenced in backyard, great for entertaining. Half bath on main level. Two masters, each with own bathroom. Closet systems put in both bedrooms. Vanity/dressing area, and new shower in 1st master. Recreation room in basement and large laundry/storage area. Brand new oven installed as of 5/5/2020