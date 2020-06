Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

You'll enjoy this well maintained home in Singletons Grove, short distance to all major roads and just off Rte 28. Updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, updated Master Bath, hardwood floors on main level. Two master suites, half or full bath on each level. Lower level has a bonus room for office/den/extra storage/third bedroom. Separate laundry room with storage. This home won't last so schedule your preview today.