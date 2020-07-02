All apartments in Centreville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

13942 Preacher Chapman Pl

13942 Preacher Chapman Place · No Longer Available
Location

13942 Preacher Chapman Place, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Private basement master bedroom - Property Id: 172058

Basement level, 2-room apartment of a beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in Centreville available for rent - easy access to GMU, 28, 29, and 66!

Two female professionals looking for a third roommate. The 2-room basement level includes a master bedroom, a separate living room, one walk in closet, one small closet (in the living room area), a private full bathroom with heated tile floors, and walkout access to back yard. New hardwood floors installed throughout the house 2 years ago. Shared areas include entirely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautifully decorated living area with built in entertainment unit and flat screen tv, washer/dryer, and deck with outdoor eating area and grill. Community pool pass, parking space, trash pick-up, and cable/internet are included in rent. Electric and water are split between tenants each month. Must be clean, respectful of common areas, no pets, non-smoker, no drugs.

One year lease, $900 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172058
Property Id 172058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5366180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have any available units?
13942 Preacher Chapman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have?
Some of 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13942 Preacher Chapman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl offers parking.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl has a pool.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have accessible units?
No, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13942 Preacher Chapman Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

