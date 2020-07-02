13942 Preacher Chapman Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Private basement master bedroom - Property Id: 172058



Basement level, 2-room apartment of a beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in Centreville available for rent - easy access to GMU, 28, 29, and 66!



Two female professionals looking for a third roommate. The 2-room basement level includes a master bedroom, a separate living room, one walk in closet, one small closet (in the living room area), a private full bathroom with heated tile floors, and walkout access to back yard. New hardwood floors installed throughout the house 2 years ago. Shared areas include entirely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautifully decorated living area with built in entertainment unit and flat screen tv, washer/dryer, and deck with outdoor eating area and grill. Community pool pass, parking space, trash pick-up, and cable/internet are included in rent. Electric and water are split between tenants each month. Must be clean, respectful of common areas, no pets, non-smoker, no drugs.



One year lease, $900 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172058

Property Id 172058



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5366180)