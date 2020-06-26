Beautiful Townhouse in Sought After Heritage Estates. 3 Finished Levels. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Master Suite with walk in closet and owners bath with soaking tub and stand up shower. Finished Rec Room with walk out to Fenced in Yard. Available Aug 5 and Pets Welcome. New Carpet and Fresh Paint When Tenant Moves Out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have any available units?
13940 BATON ROUGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have?
Some of 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13940 BATON ROUGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT offer parking?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have a pool?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13940 BATON ROUGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.