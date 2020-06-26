13940 BATON ROUGE COURT

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse in Sought After Heritage Estates. 3 Finished Levels. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Master Suite with walk in closet and owners bath with soaking tub and stand up shower. Finished Rec Room with walk out to Fenced in Yard. Available Aug 5 and Pets Welcome. New Carpet and Fresh Paint When Tenant Moves Out