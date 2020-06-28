All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE

13927 Stonefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13927 Stonefield Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET VALUE RENT for this beautiful, 2832 sq. ft (above grade) colonial in Little Rocky Run. Bring your best offer and move in before the holidays! Perfect for a young family or four or five professionals who want to share a house for an easy commute! Rocking chair front porch, two-story foyer, bright and sunny family room with cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Library with built-in bookshelves off living room. Large master and master bath up, along with three additional bedrooms and full bath. Huge unfinished basement with both heat and A/C. Screened porch off family room. A wonderful neighborhood close to all major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia