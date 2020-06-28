13927 STONEFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

BELOW MARKET VALUE RENT for this beautiful, 2832 sq. ft (above grade) colonial in Little Rocky Run. Bring your best offer and move in before the holidays! Perfect for a young family or four or five professionals who want to share a house for an easy commute! Rocking chair front porch, two-story foyer, bright and sunny family room with cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Library with built-in bookshelves off living room. Large master and master bath up, along with three additional bedrooms and full bath. Huge unfinished basement with both heat and A/C. Screened porch off family room. A wonderful neighborhood close to all major commuter routes.