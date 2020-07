Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful home ideally located near 50 , 66 and Fair Oaks Mall. Freshly refinished hardwoods on main with formal living and dining rooms, Large gourmet kitchen with center island, sunroom, family room and gas fp. Newly carpeted upstairs with master with sitting room, spa bath and 3 additional spacious bedrooms. Walk out Basement with separate entrance, rec room, partial kitchen and office.To apply: pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com. Applications are $65 pp over the age of 18.