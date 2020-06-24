All apartments in Centreville
13604 WHITE STONE COURT
13604 WHITE STONE COURT

13604 White Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

13604 White Stone Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Hurry Before it's gone again !* Gourmet Kitchen with center island, granite and SS appliances*LARGE deck opens from Breakfast Room* Hardwoods throughout Main & upper Levels*Full Finished Basement w/huge Rec Room, 5th BR and Full Bath + a Laundry Room"to die for". Fenced Yard with back gate. Walk to Pool and Elementary School* Owner will maintain AHS warranty. MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS. Applications will not be processed without Deposit given to selling agent..EXCELLENT CREDIT A MUST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have any available units?
13604 WHITE STONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have?
Some of 13604 WHITE STONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 WHITE STONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13604 WHITE STONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 WHITE STONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT offers parking.
Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT has a pool.
Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 WHITE STONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 WHITE STONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
