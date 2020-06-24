13604 WHITE STONE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Hurry Before it's gone again !* Gourmet Kitchen with center island, granite and SS appliances*LARGE deck opens from Breakfast Room* Hardwoods throughout Main & upper Levels*Full Finished Basement w/huge Rec Room, 5th BR and Full Bath + a Laundry Room"to die for". Fenced Yard with back gate. Walk to Pool and Elementary School* Owner will maintain AHS warranty. MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS. Applications will not be processed without Deposit given to selling agent..EXCELLENT CREDIT A MUST!