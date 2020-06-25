13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Near Fair Lakes Shopping Center/Fair Oaks MallBeautiful pond view, Gorgeous 3-bedroom in 3rd floor & 1 master studio (spacious for 4th bedroom) in 1st floor with fireplace & french door. 3-floor extension with lovely pond-view sun room, study & Jacuzzi. Minutes to I-66, 28, 7100, great school pyramid. The Victorial~ model townhome with garage in premium Faircrest location backing to pond and loaded with upgrades! A tailored brick front exterior, bright open floor plan, fresh new paint, hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows and gourmet kitchen are just a few features making this home so special. An open 2 story foyer welcomes you and ushers you up to the spacious living room with Palladian window, cosy carpeting. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is sure to please with gleaming countertops, raised paneled cabinetry and quality appliances including gas cooktop with downdraft, double wall ovens and side by side brand new refrigerator. A large center island with breakfast bar seating opens to the family room and French doors lead to the expansive sunroom overlooking a lovely pond view, perfect for summer evenings and entertaining. The wonderful master bedroom suite has a soaring cathedral ceiling, and huge walk in closet. Pamper yourself in the en suite bath with dual sink vanity, jetted tub and glass enclosed shower. 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms with vaulted ceilings share the well-appointed hall bath. The walkout lower level recreation room with cozy gas fireplace provides plenty of space for media, games and relaxation. Here a glass paned french door grants access to large yard encircled by wood privacy fencing with a private gate to the common area beyond. Back inside is a convenient 3rd full bath. All this in a lovely community and excellent location, minutes to shopping, dining and easy access to I66, Rt. 28 and 29! Also steps to multiple playgrounds, tennis court, swimming pool inside community.