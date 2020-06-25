All apartments in Centreville
Centreville, VA
13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE
13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE

13556 Lavender Mist Ln
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

13556 Lavender Mist Ln, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Near Fair Lakes Shopping Center/Fair Oaks MallBeautiful pond view, Gorgeous 3-bedroom in 3rd floor & 1 master studio (spacious for 4th bedroom) in 1st floor with fireplace & french door. 3-floor extension with lovely pond-view sun room, study & Jacuzzi. Minutes to I-66, 28, 7100, great school pyramid. The Victorial~ model townhome with garage in premium Faircrest location backing to pond and loaded with upgrades! A tailored brick front exterior, bright open floor plan, fresh new paint, hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, an abundance of windows and gourmet kitchen are just a few features making this home so special. An open 2 story foyer welcomes you and ushers you up to the spacious living room with Palladian window, cosy carpeting. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is sure to please with gleaming countertops, raised paneled cabinetry and quality appliances including gas cooktop with downdraft, double wall ovens and side by side brand new refrigerator. A large center island with breakfast bar seating opens to the family room and French doors lead to the expansive sunroom overlooking a lovely pond view, perfect for summer evenings and entertaining. The wonderful master bedroom suite has a soaring cathedral ceiling, and huge walk in closet. Pamper yourself in the en suite bath with dual sink vanity, jetted tub and glass enclosed shower. 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms with vaulted ceilings share the well-appointed hall bath. The walkout lower level recreation room with cozy gas fireplace provides plenty of space for media, games and relaxation. Here a glass paned french door grants access to large yard encircled by wood privacy fencing with a private gate to the common area beyond. Back inside is a convenient 3rd full bath. All this in a lovely community and excellent location, minutes to shopping, dining and easy access to I66, Rt. 28 and 29! Also steps to multiple playgrounds, tennis court, swimming pool inside community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have any available units?
13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have?
Some of 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE offers parking.
Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE has a pool.
Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have accessible units?
No, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13556 LAVENDER MIST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
