Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE

13513 Prairie Mallow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Prairie Mallow Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Showing available from Aug 3rd, 2019, House available from Aug 3rd, 2019.Beautiful 4 BR 3.5BA Brick Front 3 Level Town Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, SS Appliances, Big pantry, Recessed lights, Sun-field breakfast room off sun deck, BUMP OUT on all 3 levels, Hardwood floors through out, Upper Level Laundry, Large his/her closets in the Master Bedroom, Recroom with one bedrm & full bath. This well-maintained house has everything you need. Few steps to Swimming pool & Clubhouse etc. One of the most well-planned community. Minutes to I-66, 29 & Fair Oaks Mall. Close to the Fair Lakes Shopping center. Close to a Bus Service for the Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have any available units?
13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have?
Some of 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE offer parking?
No, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE has a pool.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
