13513 PRAIRIE MALLOW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Showing available from Aug 3rd, 2019, House available from Aug 3rd, 2019.Beautiful 4 BR 3.5BA Brick Front 3 Level Town Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, SS Appliances, Big pantry, Recessed lights, Sun-field breakfast room off sun deck, BUMP OUT on all 3 levels, Hardwood floors through out, Upper Level Laundry, Large his/her closets in the Master Bedroom, Recroom with one bedrm & full bath. This well-maintained house has everything you need. Few steps to Swimming pool & Clubhouse etc. One of the most well-planned community. Minutes to I-66, 29 & Fair Oaks Mall. Close to the Fair Lakes Shopping center. Close to a Bus Service for the Metro Station.