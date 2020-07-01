13511 LAVENDER MIST LANE

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Your new 2020 home features three levels with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Freshly painted, 1 car garage and lots of visitor parking nearby, a fenced-in rear yard & much more. Enjoy great community amenities like a community pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse & more! Lastly and best of all is your easy commute to shopping, dining, Fair Oaks mall, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rte. 29 and Rte 28. A minimum gross income requirement of $81,000+ or more to qualify, A max of two (2) incomes per application to qualify. No Late Rental History or Evictions will be considered and a MIN. 620+ or more needed. No Pets & No Smoking.