13511 LAVENDER MIST LANE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

13511 LAVENDER MIST LANE

13511 Lavander Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13511 Lavander Mist Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Your new 2020 home features three levels with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Freshly painted, 1 car garage and lots of visitor parking nearby, a fenced-in rear yard & much more. Enjoy great community amenities like a community pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse & more! Lastly and best of all is your easy commute to shopping, dining, Fair Oaks mall, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rte. 29 and Rte 28. A minimum gross income requirement of $81,000+ or more to qualify, A max of two (2) incomes per application to qualify. No Late Rental History or Evictions will be considered and a MIN. 620+ or more needed. No Pets & No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

