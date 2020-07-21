13501 PORTAGE PLACE

Renovated at 2017 including new Garage door~OPEN FLOOR PLAN~VOLUME CEILINGS~2 STORY FAMILY ROOM*~WALLS OF WINDOWS~GRANITE COUNTERS~HRDWD FLRS Etc.ALL HERE & MORE! RARE MAGNOLIA MODEL WITH A FIRST FL MASTER BR W/2 WALK IN CLOSETS & HUGE MASTER BATH~GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH SUNROOM ADDITION ~3 BR UP WITH FULL BATH ~FINISHED WALK OUT BSMT WITH FULL BATH ~BACKS TO PARKLAND/TREES~CUL DE SAC LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
