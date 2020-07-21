All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13501 PORTAGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13501 PORTAGE PLACE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

13501 PORTAGE PLACE

13501 Portage Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13501 Portage Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated at 2017 including new Garage door~OPEN FLOOR PLAN~VOLUME CEILINGS~2 STORY FAMILY ROOM*~WALLS OF WINDOWS~GRANITE COUNTERS~HRDWD FLRS Etc.ALL HERE & MORE! RARE MAGNOLIA MODEL WITH A FIRST FL MASTER BR W/2 WALK IN CLOSETS & HUGE MASTER BATH~GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH SUNROOM ADDITION ~3 BR UP WITH FULL BATH ~FINISHED WALK OUT BSMT WITH FULL BATH ~BACKS TO PARKLAND/TREES~CUL DE SAC LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have any available units?
13501 PORTAGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have?
Some of 13501 PORTAGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 PORTAGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13501 PORTAGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 PORTAGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13501 PORTAGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13501 PORTAGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentreville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia