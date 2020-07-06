All apartments in Centreville
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE

13495 Bungleweed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13495 Bungleweed Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun-filled luxury 24' wide brick end-unit townhouse with a 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood flooring on main level. Huge gourmet kitchen with huge island, granite counters, SS appliances and large eat-in area. Full-walk out basement (above grade) features a rec room, gas fireplace and full bathroom. Vaulted ceilings on upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with double vanities. Deck off of main level overlooking fully fenced back yard. Faircrest is a planned community with lots of amenities and open spaces. Great location close to all major commuting routes; Wegmans and tons of shopping & restaurants close by. (backyard will be cleaned up and seeded prior to move-in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have any available units?
13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have?
Some of 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE offers parking.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have a pool?
No, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have accessible units?
No, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

