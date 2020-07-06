13495 BUNGLEWEED LANE

Amenities

Sun-filled luxury 24' wide brick end-unit townhouse with a 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood flooring on main level. Huge gourmet kitchen with huge island, granite counters, SS appliances and large eat-in area. Full-walk out basement (above grade) features a rec room, gas fireplace and full bathroom. Vaulted ceilings on upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with double vanities. Deck off of main level overlooking fully fenced back yard. Faircrest is a planned community with lots of amenities and open spaces. Great location close to all major commuting routes; Wegmans and tons of shopping & restaurants close by. (backyard will be cleaned up and seeded prior to move-in)