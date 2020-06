Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace with sitting area. Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity with tub and shower. Basement has lots of storage, 1/2 bath and walk-out to brick patio. This townhome offers lots of living and storage space. Welcome home to Matthews Vista. Great Location with Few Minutes to Shopping Center and Convenient to I-66, RT 50/Fairfax County PKWY. Swimming Pool and Tennis Court and Play Ground in Community.