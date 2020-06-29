All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE

13412 Midnight Blue Place · No Longer Available
Location

13412 Midnight Blue Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
tennis court
4BR, 3.5BA. Luxury 2-Car Gar TH in sough after FAIRCREST*ALL 3 Levels has EXTENSION, It's almost $3,000 finished Sf, Largest model in the community** Nice Kitchen w/Breakfast bar & Breakfast nook**GAS fireplace w/pavilion windows in family rm w**Bright walk out Recroom / guest suite*NEW hardwood floor, New two tone painting, Newer Appliances like refrigerator, stove, dishwasher* Upper level laundry room, Enjoy all community amenities like swimming pool, tennis court, basket ball court, play ground, gym, and much more ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have any available units?
13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE has a pool.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
