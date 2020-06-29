13412 MIDNIGHT BLUE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool guest suite tennis court

4BR, 3.5BA. Luxury 2-Car Gar TH in sough after FAIRCREST*ALL 3 Levels has EXTENSION, It's almost $3,000 finished Sf, Largest model in the community** Nice Kitchen w/Breakfast bar & Breakfast nook**GAS fireplace w/pavilion windows in family rm w**Bright walk out Recroom / guest suite*NEW hardwood floor, New two tone painting, Newer Appliances like refrigerator, stove, dishwasher* Upper level laundry room, Enjoy all community amenities like swimming pool, tennis court, basket ball court, play ground, gym, and much more ..