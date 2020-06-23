13329 CONNOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool

Beautiful 1Bedroom, 1 Full bath condo in the heart of Centreville, VA in amenity filled gated community. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light! Freshly renovated bathroom with custom tile & inlay, hardwood floors throughout! Open living room has gas fireplace and peaceful patio. Dining area with breakfast bar. Built in desk/computer work station off hallway! Washer/Dryer in unit, gated community with assigned parking. Great 2nd floor unit just minutes from Rt 28 and I-66 to make for an easy commute. Water and sewer included in rent and big screen TV in living room conveys with rental! Onsite Clubhouse within community which offers Business Center, Party/Event room, Gym and outdoor patio/pool for summer months!