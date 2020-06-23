All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

13329 CONNOR DRIVE

13329 Connor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13329 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1Bedroom, 1 Full bath condo in the heart of Centreville, VA in amenity filled gated community. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light! Freshly renovated bathroom with custom tile & inlay, hardwood floors throughout! Open living room has gas fireplace and peaceful patio. Dining area with breakfast bar. Built in desk/computer work station off hallway! Washer/Dryer in unit, gated community with assigned parking. Great 2nd floor unit just minutes from Rt 28 and I-66 to make for an easy commute. Water and sewer included in rent and big screen TV in living room conveys with rental! Onsite Clubhouse within community which offers Business Center, Party/Event room, Gym and outdoor patio/pool for summer months!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have any available units?
13329 CONNOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13329 CONNOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13329 CONNOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13329 CONNOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13329 CONNOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13329 CONNOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13329 CONNOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
