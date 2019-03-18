Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
5872 KARA PLACE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5872 KARA PLACE
5872 Kara Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5872 Kara Place, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious townhouse, freshly painted, three levels, carpeted, large kitchen , looks good. Tenant pays all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have any available units?
5872 KARA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 5872 KARA PLACE have?
Some of 5872 KARA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5872 KARA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5872 KARA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 KARA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5872 KARA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burke
.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE offer parking?
No, 5872 KARA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5872 KARA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have a pool?
No, 5872 KARA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5872 KARA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 KARA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5872 KARA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5872 KARA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University