Apartment List
/
VA
/
burke
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

299 Apartments for rent in Burke, VA with garage

Burke apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3008 sqft
1 Year Lease for now.
Results within 1 mile of Burke

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5342 CRISTFIELD CT
5342 Cristfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1636 sqft
Video Walkthrough - Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the cul de sac lifestyle. This charming and spacious two story home features lots of storage, wood detailing, vaulted ceilings with not one but two sunlight windows. .

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6002 SHERBORN LANE
6002 Sherborn Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2339 sqft
Very nice colonial in wooded settion; 2 car garage. Spectacular commuting options and access to DC or the Pentagon. Bus stop 1/3 block from front door (about 30 minutes to Pentagon...Metrobus 18G); VRE about a mile. About 5 minutes to beltway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9120 MEADOW RUE LANE
9120 Meadow Rue Lane, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1524 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large corner lot. 2 car garage plus driveway. Separate dining room off of the kitchen with open living space. Backyard has a patio, great for entertaining. Main floor mostly hardwood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3114 sqft
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.

1 of 27

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8408 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8408 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
3 Level Townhouse w/ 1 Car Garage in Millwood Estates off of Old Keene Mill Rd & Rolling Rd. 3 BR/3.5 BA, 2 Fire Places, Newer Kitchen Appliances, 2 Tier Deck. Wood Flooring on All 3 Levels.
Results within 5 miles of Burke
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
City Guide for Burke, VA

Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.

Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burke, VA

Burke apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Garage
Burke Apartments with GarageBurke Apartments with GymBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with Pool
Burke Apartments with PoolBurke Apartments with Washer-DryerBurke Apartments with Washer-DryerBurke Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurke Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurke Pet Friendly PlacesBurke Pet Friendly PlacesBurke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University