299 Apartments for rent in Burke, VA with garage
1 of 9
1 of 65
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 54
1 of 55
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 82
1 of 114
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 46
1 of 31
1 of 41
Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.
Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more
Burke apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.