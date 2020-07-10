/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:51 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Burke, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9151 BLARNEY STONE DRIVE
9151 Blarney Stone Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1300 sqft
Updated on all three levels. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances is spacious and open. Enjoy the new deck backing to open common area from the living room. Nice view! All bedrooms are spacious and all bathrooms have been updated.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
6829 DINA LEIGH COURT
6829 Dina Leigh Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled townhome in Orange Hunt. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity. Close to several amenities including shopping, transportation, and schools. Master bedroom includes 2 closets and large master bathroom.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9063 BROOK FORD RD
9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT
9527 Hunt Square Court, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2492 sqft
Ower/Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia.Huge Brick end unit 4BR+den, 2.55BA.Upgraded carpet.Huge Kit/FR.Sep DR.Fin RR w/fireplace.Large MBR w/ walk in closet &vanity area.4 BRS on upper level.Deck off kit to fenced yard.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 7/24. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Keene Mill Woods community. Home is on 3 levels, basement is a small unfinished room with washer, dryer, furnace, water heater, and storage shelving.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
6281 RATHLIN DRIVE
6281 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1448 sqft
Beautiful NEW NEW Kitchen. Spacious 3 bedrooms, NEW NEW carpet and spacious living dining room. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage. Great walk out patio and large window adorn this wonderful townhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
6010 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2243 sqft
Large 3BR, 3-1/2BA 3-lvl End Unit Townhouse w/Dual Entrance (Front into Kitchen & Side into Formal Foyer). New counters will be installed in the kitchen as well as new carpet prior to new tenant moving in. Quiet neighborhood.Pets Not Allowed
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8815 NEWPORT COURT
8815 Newport Court, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2975 sqft
**Lovely Colonial offers: 5BR 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9503 SCORPIO LANE
9503 Scorpio Lane, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3168 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This listing is for the basement of this house only. It has its own entrance for privacy. Full basement with outside entrance. 2 bedrooms ( one is smaller than the other) with a full bathroom. Has over 900 SQ of space. Has a living and a dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.
Results within 1 mile of Burke
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6907 ONTARIO STREET
6907 Ontario Street, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 3BR 3BA split foyer in West Springfield Village. Kitchen open to dining room and living area. Cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking. Updated bathrooms. Fenced yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1785 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 136287 * Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood . * New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6400 Wyngate Dr
6400 Wyngate Drive, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340 Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
Similar Pages
Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with GarageBurke Apartments with Garage
Burke Apartments with GymBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with PoolBurke Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA