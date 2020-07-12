Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:03 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Burke, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burke apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9063 BROOK FORD RD
9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9720 IRONMASTER DRIVE
9720 Ironmaster Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1826 sqft
Available July 15TH! Beautiful raised rambler home in Cherry Run. Hardwood floors and newer carpet on main level. Granite countertops in kitchen. 4 Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1 half bath.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 7/24. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Keene Mill Woods community. Home is on 3 levels, basement is a small unfinished room with washer, dryer, furnace, water heater, and storage shelving.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD
9300 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke, VA
Studio
$1,500
Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. Storage, kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8815 NEWPORT COURT
8815 Newport Court, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2975 sqft
**Lovely Colonial offers: 5BR 3.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9617 PIERRPONT STREET
9617 Pierrpont Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1750 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful townhome with a pleasant, airy split-level layout. Enjoy hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and stone counter tops. The basement has a walkout to a lovely fenced patio area with wood decking.
Results within 1 mile of Burke
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1785 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 136287 * Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood . * New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**New refrigerator to be installed July 7th**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8749 POHICK RD
8749 Pohick Road, Newington Forest, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Welcome home to this absolutely stunning new construction. This home has all the bells and whistles. Main level features an extra large dining area for large gatherings.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
City Guide for Burke, VA

Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.

Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burke, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burke apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

