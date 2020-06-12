/
3 bedroom apartments
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burke, VA
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 8/1. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in Keene Mill Woods community. Walking to the bus stop, park and ride, and shopping center. Close to two parks, golf clubs, and Lake Burke.
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
9709 CHURCH WAY
9709 Church Way, Burke, VA
PLEASE NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS BUT PLEASE VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR & SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE OUTSIDE OF THE HOME*IF YOU ARE SERIOUS ABOUT THE HOME THEN THE TENANTS CAN GIVE YOU A TOUR VIEW FACETIME OR SKYPE.
5843 BANNING PLACE
5843 Banning Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1606 sqft
Well maintained...a real find...lovely brick townhouse in the heart of Burke...3 full levels...updated country kitchen with corian countertops, maple cabinets, and hardwood flooring...fenced back yard backs to lovely trees...
7316 LIGHTSHIP COURT
7316 Lightship Court, Burke, VA
Recent upgraded 4 finished levels Single Family with hardwood flr thru-out. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and maple cabs, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Modern updated mater bath: oversized stand shower....
7207 RESERVATION DRIVE
7207 Reservation Drive, Burke, VA
Extremely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Orange Hunt Estates community of Springfield. Ready for immediate move in. Has a family room, dinning room, basement and spacious kitchen.
9481 CLOVERDALE COURT
9481 Cloverdale Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1352 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Brick faced townhouse in quiet community. Spacious Country kitchen. Formal living anddining room. MasterBed with Full bath. Finished lower level Family room, Full Bath and utility room , Sliderswith walk out to fenced rear yard.
9012 PENN MANOR COURT
9012 Penn Manor Court, Burke, VA
Available 7/2/20.
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
1 Year Lease for now.
6311 FENESTRA COURT
6311 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1656 sqft
Wonderful Condo-Townhouse in excellent condition. Many updates all through out the house. Two level with 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Walking distance to two Shopping Centers.
9017 ARMENDOWN DR
9017 Armendown Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE in West Springfield school district**Freshly painted**New Carapet and Vinyl flooring**Hardwoods just refinished**Deck**Washer & Dryer**Community Pool/Playground/Tennis court**Close to shopping/bus line**This is a NO
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.
6281 RATHLIN DRIVE
6281 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1448 sqft
Beautiful NEW NEW Kitchen. Spacious 3 bedrooms, NEW NEW carpet and spacious living dining room. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage. Great walk out patio and large window adorn this wonderful townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Burke
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.
6002 FORREST HOLLOW LANE
6002 Forest Hollow Lane, West Springfield, VA
Beautiful home in Timbers, with large rooms, large kit., w/table space, hardwood floors on main and large finished basement with den or non conforming 4th. bedroom with a full bath.
