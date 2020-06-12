Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Burke, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7316 LIGHTSHIP COURT
7316 Lightship Court, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Recent upgraded 4 finished levels Single Family with hardwood flr thru-out. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and maple cabs, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Modern updated mater bath: oversized stand shower....

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7207 RESERVATION DRIVE
7207 Reservation Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2184 sqft
Extremely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Orange Hunt Estates community of Springfield. Ready for immediate move in. Has a family room, dinning room, basement and spacious kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9012 PENN MANOR COURT
9012 Penn Manor Court, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2076 sqft
Available 7/2/20.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3008 sqft
1 Year Lease for now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9017 ARMENDOWN DR
9017 Armendown Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE in West Springfield school district**Freshly painted**New Carapet and Vinyl flooring**Hardwoods just refinished**Deck**Washer & Dryer**Community Pool/Playground/Tennis court**Close to shopping/bus line**This is a NO

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.

1 of 19

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
6281 RATHLIN DRIVE
6281 Rathlin Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1448 sqft
Beautiful NEW NEW Kitchen. Spacious 3 bedrooms, NEW NEW carpet and spacious living dining room. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage. Great walk out patio and large window adorn this wonderful townhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9120 MEADOW RUE LANE
9120 Meadow Rue Lane, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1524 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large corner lot. 2 car garage plus driveway. Separate dining room off of the kitchen with open living space. Backyard has a patio, great for entertaining. Main floor mostly hardwood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7803 THORNFIELD COURT
7803 Thornfield Court, South Run, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4502 sqft
A huge single family house nestled in a Fairfax Station, Cul-De-Sac. Close to Ft. Belvoir, D.C, Pentagon, and Quantico Marine Base. Great neighbor and great school district! Over 5,000 finished sqft.

1 of 46

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6040 MEYERS LANDING COURT
6040 Meyers Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1188 sqft
Great location in popular Burke Centre. Bus and rail commute serves Ft Belvoir as well as the Pentagon. Close to shopping, pool s and walking trails.Townhouse is clean and features lovely hardwood floor in living and dining rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5715 NORDEEN OAK COURT
5715 Nordeen Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Bright, well maintained End Townhouse/Duplex. Spacious Living Room & Separate Dining Room. Easy to Work in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Side Fenced yard/Deck w/Storage Shed. Ready to Move in or for your updates! Easy access to Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Rt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.
City Guide for Burke, VA

Ever been to a city with 100 streets of the same name? The cititzens of Burke love their founding father, Lt. Col. Silas Burkeso much that over 100 streets, parks, and establishments are named after him -- and the list is still growing.

Burke is a mid-sized town in Fairfax County in northeastern Virgina. Just 15 miles southwest of Washington, DC, it has 41,055 residents, making it a densely populated suburban community. The nightlife here is about as exciting as sliced bread, but what it lacks in big city glitz, it more than makes up for in a significantly higher quality of life. There are plenty of recreational facilities and medical care is far better than the country's average. With an unemployment stat that's less than half of the national level, this predominantly white-collar town is almost perfect. Almost. The cost of living here is a whopping 36% higher. But if this is just a small bump on your road to suburban Utopia--and if having military personnel (employed by nearby Pentagon) as likely neighbors doesn't make you nervous--then let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burke, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burke renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

