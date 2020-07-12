/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020
321 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burke, VA
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
9063 BROOK FORD RD
9063 Brook Ford Road, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL home located in Lake Braddock school district**Kings Park/Kings Glen E.S.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
6010 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2243 sqft
Large 3BR, 3-1/2BA 3-lvl End Unit Townhouse w/Dual Entrance (Front into Kitchen & Side into Formal Foyer). New counters will be installed in the kitchen as well as new carpet prior to new tenant moving in. Quiet neighborhood.Pets Not Allowed
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
8815 NEWPORT COURT
8815 Newport Court, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2975 sqft
**Lovely Colonial offers: 5BR 3.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7221 OLDE LANTERN WAY
7221 Olde Lantern Way, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, Hardwood floors (Kit-Dining), Large Kitchen / Family Room combination on the main level, 3 Finished levels with Recreation room and wood burning fireplace. Large private deck with view of the woods.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8601 Kentford Dr
8601 Kentford Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
8601 Kentford Dr Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3 level brick single family home in Springfield. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this updated 5 bed 3 bath split level home. Home features a spacious flat backyard and patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.

Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9113 Colt Ln
9113 Colt Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2909 sqft
9113 Colt Ln Available 08/03/20 Elegant, Updated & Spacious 5BR, 3.5BA Brick Colonial in Woodson HS District - Elegant, Updated & Spacious 5BR, 3.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 Wyngate Dr
6400 Wyngate Drive, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340 Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5002 DULCE COURT
5002 Dulce Court, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1232 sqft
This beautiful home in sought after Canterbury Woods has 5 bedrooms, & 3 Full baths. Large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on the main level. Great Deck to hang out in the backyard and grill.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7692 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7692 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Lovely updated split level on cul-de-sac in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID.
