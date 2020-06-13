/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA
Last updated June 13
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 12
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
20773 DUXBURY TERRACE
20773 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2368 sqft
Beautifully appointed Vanderbilt model in sought after One Loudoun. Tle Lower Level has a full bath, huge granite kitchen island, walk in pantry. Available on 08/01/2020
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
21126 Adirondack Ter Available 06/18/20 Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44497 Potter Ter
44497 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
44497 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 This lovely 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath is the best of both worlds! - This is a spacious, sunny 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath located within miles of One Loudoun.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
43942 ROCHELLE COURT
43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44269 CORNISH LANE
44269 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
END UNIT GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY * HOME IN THE PROCESS OF BEING FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED * ENJOY ALL ASHBURN VILLAGE AMENITIES * NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20944 WINOLA TERRACE
20944 Winola Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3999 sqft
Beautiful water front property in Ashburn village with over 4000 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors on two levels, built in speaker system, finished basement, beautiful view from the Trex deck and stone patio. Close to walking path.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on July 1st,2020. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.5 BATH, SS Appliances, Ceramic Titles, GRANITE COUNTERS, THREE LEVEL EXTENSION BUMP OUT, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SEP SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, HIS AND HER VANITIES.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20951 CALAIS TERRACE
20951 Calais Terrace, Ashburn, VA
Spacious 4BRs+3.5bath 3000sqft, deck, carriage home. 42~cabinets island SS appliances-gas range w/glass top convection oven, microwave w/external exhaust. Fans in BRs&family room, central humidifier, window treatments,TV wall-mount.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
21576 ZUKNICK TER
21576 Zuknick Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21576 ZUKNICK TER in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
20464 TAFT TERRACE
20464 Taft Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 sqft
Fully furnished townhome/condo in the heart of One Loudoun - linens, utensils, tv- move right in * Short term considered * Former NV Homes Addison model with upgrades * One car, rear entry garage with driveway * Two levels * 3 Br, 2.
Last updated June 12
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
21369 SAWYER SQ
21369 Sawyer Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome home to this beautiful, brick front town home in sought after Ashburn! This home has everything you could ask for deck, patio, fenced backyard, kitchen offers granite, tile back splash, SS appliances, island, space for eating area which
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44268 SUSCON SQUARE
44268 Suscon Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2004 sqft
Stunning town home in sought after Ashburn Village commnity available for rent starting June 1st! 2 car rear entry garage town home feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 2000 sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated June 12
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
Last updated June 12
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
21119 BLUE BILL COURT
21119 Blue Bill Court, Ashburn, VA
Beautiful front porch colonial on large level lot in Ashburn Farm! Over 3800 finished square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors on the entire main level! Lovely bright kitchen with granite and stainless.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
