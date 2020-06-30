43920 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 02/15 11-noon. A Belmont beauty! Impeccable style. A rare model offering an open floor plan, 2 private master suites with ensuite luxury baths. French doors from the living room and bedrooms that lead to a large full length patio for wonderful outdoor living. The living room features a fireplace adding warmth and inviting ambience . The gourmet kitchen opens to the living and dining room. Plenty of storage too. Included in the rent of this fantastic brickfront garage townhome ; High speed internet, basic cable,water and trash removal. Country club amenities are available. Enjoy a great lifestyle in the wonderful community close to great restaurants, Whole foods and commuter routes.