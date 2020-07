Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar parking pool pool table garage internet access media room 24hr gym bbq/grill business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments game room online portal package receiving playground

Open the door to any of our luxury, renovated apartments and you’ll be inspired by the high-end finishes and modern amenities. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom apartments each floorplan designed to fit your lifestyle. Entertain guests in the open-concept kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a subway-tile backsplash. You'll love the convenience of the updated common spaces! When you feel like socializing, head to the resident lounge for a friendly game of pool or the media room to binge watch with others. Surrounded by mature trees in your tranquil, garden-style apartment, it’s easy to forget that The Ashborough is conveniently located just minutes from the epicenter of Ashburn—One Loudoun. This vibrant community is a blend of retail shops, restaurants and office space. Everything is within reach at The Ashborough.