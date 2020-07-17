All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

44242 FROGTOWN WAY

44242 Frogtown Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

44242 Frogtown Way, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Elegant single family home available for lease in amenity rich Ashburn village! Explore this lovely, gleaming home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths on 3 finished levels! Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels and laminate flooring in the basement. BRAND NEW fully upgraded gourmet Kitchen! Beautiful new cabinetry, granite counter tops, elegant back splash and more will Wow you! Open floor plan; Formal living and dining rooms; Upper level has 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths; Rec room, den and a full bath complete the recently finished basement; Ample storage! Available for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Seeking at least a 24 month lease; Only 2 incomes to qualify; good credit required; Enjoy the many great amenities available at the popular Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion - indoor & outdoor pools, tennis courts, Fitness center, indoor basket ball court, racquet ball,exercise classes and much, much more! All this in a convenient location, close to One Loudoun, shops, restaurants and more! You will love this home!! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have any available units?
44242 FROGTOWN WAY has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have?
Some of 44242 FROGTOWN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44242 FROGTOWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
44242 FROGTOWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44242 FROGTOWN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY offers parking.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY has a pool.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 44242 FROGTOWN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 44242 FROGTOWN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
