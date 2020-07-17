44242 FROGTOWN WAY

Amenities

Elegant single family home available for lease in amenity rich Ashburn village! Explore this lovely, gleaming home with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths on 3 finished levels! Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels and laminate flooring in the basement. BRAND NEW fully upgraded gourmet Kitchen! Beautiful new cabinetry, granite counter tops, elegant back splash and more will Wow you! Open floor plan; Formal living and dining rooms; Upper level has 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths; Rec room, den and a full bath complete the recently finished basement; Ample storage! Available for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Seeking at least a 24 month lease; Only 2 incomes to qualify; good credit required; Enjoy the many great amenities available at the popular Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion - indoor & outdoor pools, tennis courts, Fitness center, indoor basket ball court, racquet ball,exercise classes and much, much more! All this in a convenient location, close to One Loudoun, shops, restaurants and more! You will love this home!! Come see it today!