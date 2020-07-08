44738 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

Remarkable Penthouse condo in One Loudoun! Never been on the market, shows like a star!You will love the open floor plan, with huge gourmet kitchen, luxury granite, stainless steel appliances and windows with views! Office on the main floor, high speed internet, and walking distance to One Loudoun with numerous restaurants, Trader Joe's, etc. Conveniently located within minutes of the Airport, Dulles Greenway and Tysons Corner. This incredible Penthouse condo also has a very large Master suite, deluxe designer walk in closet and beautiful full Master bath. Available $3400/month or$3700 mostly furnished. $65/application fee/adult. $500 non refundable pet deposit. No cats , dogs case by case. THIS CONDO IS GORGEOUS! Call for your showing today.