Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun County. The Heights at GCV offers spacious studio, one, one with den, two and two with denapartment homes. The apartments feature modern amenities including gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, open, well-lit floor plans, large windows and breathtaking views of Ashburn's beautiful skyline! This is in addition to our incredible community amenities including roof top outdoor decks, a sparking pool, pet wash and state of the art fitness center, just to name a few. Take your living to the higher heights!