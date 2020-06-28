All apartments in Ashburn
21828 JARVIS SQUARE

21828 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Location

21828 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
End unit 2bd / 2ba Condo TH with 2-car garage in the gated Parkside at Ashburn community near future Metro stop. Community features include exercise center, outdoor pool, and playground. No pets & no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have any available units?
21828 JARVIS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have?
Some of 21828 JARVIS SQUARE's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21828 JARVIS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21828 JARVIS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21828 JARVIS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21828 JARVIS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21828 JARVIS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
