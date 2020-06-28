21828 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Broadlands South
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
End unit 2bd / 2ba Condo TH with 2-car garage in the gated Parkside at Ashburn community near future Metro stop. Community features include exercise center, outdoor pool, and playground. No pets & no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
