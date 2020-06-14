Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA with garage

Ashburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3185 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
43942 ROCHELLE COURT
43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3572 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44269 CORNISH LANE
44269 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
END UNIT GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY * HOME IN THE PROCESS OF BEING FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED * ENJOY ALL ASHBURN VILLAGE AMENITIES * NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on July 1st,2020. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.5 BATH, SS Appliances, Ceramic Titles, GRANITE COUNTERS, THREE LEVEL EXTENSION BUMP OUT, HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SEP SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, HIS AND HER VANITIES.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21576 ZUKNICK TER
21576 Zuknick Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21576 ZUKNICK TER in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
20464 TAFT TERRACE
20464 Taft Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished townhome/condo in the heart of One Loudoun - linens, utensils, tv- move right in * Short term considered * Former NV Homes Addison model with upgrades * One car, rear entry garage with driveway * Two levels * 3 Br, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4132 sqft
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21369 SAWYER SQ
21369 Sawyer Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome home to this beautiful, brick front town home in sought after Ashburn! This home has everything you could ask for deck, patio, fenced backyard, kitchen offers granite, tile back splash, SS appliances, island, space for eating area which

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44268 SUSCON SQUARE
44268 Suscon Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2004 sqft
Stunning town home in sought after Ashburn Village commnity available for rent starting June 1st! 2 car rear entry garage town home feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 2000 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
20620 DUXBURY TERRACE
20620 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2400 sqft
Gorgeous NV Homes built town-home in sought after One Loudoun community! Walk to the town center, park, school, day care, grocery, pool, gym, movies, and many restaurants! Featuring Hardwood floors on main level, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
44368 SUNSET MAPLE DR
44368 Sunset Maple Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 55+ Community*Stunning Patriot II Unit In Potomac Green* End Unit*Two Bedroom* Two and a Half Bath*First Floor Master Suite*Wonderful Loft*Inviting Front Patio*Two Car Garage*Hardwood Floors on Main Level*Open Floor Plan*Relaxing Rear Patio
City Guide for Ashburn, VA

This charming little town took its name from a little place called Ashburn Farms. Today, even though this city still has its share of beautiful green land, there isn't much indication anymore that this town ever had anything to do with farms. Interesting...

Ashburn, Virginia is one of those places that you think of when you imagine what it's like to live near Washington, DC. You picture green, rolling hills, lovely wooded trails, beautiful homes many of them vintage and even historic all minutes away from the concrete jungle of the big city. Ashburn is all this, and more, because it's also home to a number of major players in the tech world, with corporate offices for companies such as Verizon Business and AOL. Added to that, it's got Redskins Park, the training camp for the Washington Redskins and a mecca for thousands of football fans across the country. With a population of 43,511 (2010 Census), Ashburn has a sophisticated, cosmopolitan vibe all contained in a charming, old-world Virginia setting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ashburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ashburn, VA

Ashburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

