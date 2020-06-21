Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ. Daybreak Amenities: Internet, Pool, Gym, Lake Activities, Walking Trails and More



Main Level: Spacious Family Room with Wood Floors. Open Kitchen and Dining Area has Great Cabinet Space and Island has Room for Bar Stools. Separate Area for Sitting Space. Pantry. 1/2 Bath.



Upper Level: Master Bedroom has Private Bath with Garden Tub & Walk-In Closet. Large Balcony off Master Bedroom. 2 More Bedrooms. 1 Full Bath.



Basement Level: Unfinished Perfect for Storage. Laundry & Furnace Area.



Rent $1725 with Incentive. Deposit $1725. Includes HOA Fee. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. Small Dog (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE4124004)