Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W

11451 Oakmond Road · (801) 837-3732
Location

11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT 84009
Daybreak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2158 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ. Daybreak Amenities: Internet, Pool, Gym, Lake Activities, Walking Trails and More

Main Level: Spacious Family Room with Wood Floors. Open Kitchen and Dining Area has Great Cabinet Space and Island has Room for Bar Stools. Separate Area for Sitting Space. Pantry. 1/2 Bath.

Upper Level: Master Bedroom has Private Bath with Garden Tub & Walk-In Closet. Large Balcony off Master Bedroom. 2 More Bedrooms. 1 Full Bath.

Basement Level: Unfinished Perfect for Storage. Laundry & Furnace Area.

Rent $1725 with Incentive. Deposit $1725. Includes HOA Fee. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. Small Dog (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE4124004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have any available units?
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have?
Some of 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W currently offering any rent specials?
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W is pet friendly.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W offer parking?
Yes, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W does offer parking.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have a pool?
Yes, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W has a pool.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have accessible units?
No, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W does not have accessible units.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W does not have units with air conditioning.
