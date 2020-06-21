Amenities
1748 East Ski View Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood. Features 2-tone paint, modern tile flooring, a cozy brick fireplace, bright and sunny rooms with lots of windows, a large backyard and finished basement with a second fireplace, washer & dryer hookups and a 2-car garage and fenced backyard perfect for barbecues! This home has everything you could want and more.
Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Schools
Willow Canyon Elementary School
Eastmont Middle School
Jordan High School
