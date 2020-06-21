Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1748 East Ski View Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood. Features 2-tone paint, modern tile flooring, a cozy brick fireplace, bright and sunny rooms with lots of windows, a large backyard and finished basement with a second fireplace, washer & dryer hookups and a 2-car garage and fenced backyard perfect for barbecues! This home has everything you could want and more.



Don't miss out on your remarkable home!



Apply Today!



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools

Willow Canyon Elementary School

Eastmont Middle School

Jordan High School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



(RLNE5824034)