Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1748 East Ski View Drive

1748 East Ski View Drive · (435) 294-3893
Location

1748 East Ski View Drive, Sandy, UT 84092
Willow Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1748 East Ski View Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1748 East Ski View Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood. Features 2-tone paint, modern tile flooring, a cozy brick fireplace, bright and sunny rooms with lots of windows, a large backyard and finished basement with a second fireplace, washer & dryer hookups and a 2-car garage and fenced backyard perfect for barbecues! This home has everything you could want and more.

Don't miss out on your remarkable home!

Apply Today!

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools
Willow Canyon Elementary School
Eastmont Middle School
Jordan High School

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2

(RLNE5824034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

