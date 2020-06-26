All apartments in Salt Lake City
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
Lotus North Temple TownHomes

120 N 1950 W ·
Location

120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Jordan Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,149

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lotus North Temple TownHomes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
online portal
smoke-free community
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals. Either way, we have all of the above so let's move on. Urban, sophisticated interiors provide an ideal place to call home. The Salt Lake City skyline creates the perfect backdrop along with breathtaking views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges. The Lotus is truly in the center of it all! We are steps away from shopping and dining at City Creek Center and only a short walk to the TRAX. Exceptional dining, coffee shops, bakeries and cafe's are at your fingertips. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No weight limit and call for breed restictions!
Dogs
restrictions: No weight limit and call for breed restictions please!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have any available units?
Lotus North Temple TownHomes has 9 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have?
Some of Lotus North Temple TownHomes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lotus North Temple TownHomes currently offering any rent specials?
Lotus North Temple TownHomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lotus North Temple TownHomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lotus North Temple TownHomes is pet friendly.
Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes offer parking?
No, Lotus North Temple TownHomes does not offer parking.
Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lotus North Temple TownHomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have a pool?
No, Lotus North Temple TownHomes does not have a pool.
Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have accessible units?
No, Lotus North Temple TownHomes does not have accessible units.
Does Lotus North Temple TownHomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lotus North Temple TownHomes has units with dishwashers.
