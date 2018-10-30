840 South 200 West

Amenities

GREENPRINT Apartments are for people who want to live green and live in an urban and walkable neighborhood.



The GREENPRINT-- efficiency apartments are located next to the 900 South Trax Station for easy access to the entire valley. The local neighborhood amenities include Smith's Ballpark (next TRAX stop), multiple city parks, restaurants, pubs, Coffee shops and multiple food shopping centers.



Many of the units have small balconies with the some units providing balcony views of downtown. Perfect for those who bike or use public transportation.



Coin op laundry room in the building.



No Pets.



No Smoking in units



There are multiple unit configurations starting at $650 per month.



Tenant pays utilities



Call today to begin the process of living green!



Final application must be done at www.aspmrents.com



Youtube Video:



https://youtu.be/45Fb9FAWYSw



Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.