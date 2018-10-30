All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:24 PM

840 South 200 West

840 200 West · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
on-site laundry
GREENPRINT Apartments are for people who want to live green and live in an urban and walkable neighborhood.

The GREENPRINT-- efficiency apartments are located next to the 900 South Trax Station for easy access to the entire valley. The local neighborhood amenities include Smith's Ballpark (next TRAX stop), multiple city parks, restaurants, pubs, Coffee shops and multiple food shopping centers.

Many of the units have small balconies with the some units providing balcony views of downtown. Perfect for those who bike or use public transportation.

Coin op laundry room in the building.

No Pets.

No Smoking in units

There are multiple unit configurations starting at $650 per month.

Tenant pays utilities

Call today to begin the process of living green!

Final application must be done at www.aspmrents.com

Youtube Video:

https://youtu.be/45Fb9FAWYSw

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 South 200 West have any available units?
840 South 200 West has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 South 200 West have?
Some of 840 South 200 West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 South 200 West currently offering any rent specials?
840 South 200 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 South 200 West pet-friendly?
No, 840 South 200 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 840 South 200 West offer parking?
No, 840 South 200 West does not offer parking.
Does 840 South 200 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 South 200 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 South 200 West have a pool?
No, 840 South 200 West does not have a pool.
Does 840 South 200 West have accessible units?
Yes, 840 South 200 West has accessible units.
Does 840 South 200 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 South 200 West does not have units with dishwashers.
