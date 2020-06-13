7 Apartments for rent in Grantsville, UT

/
grantsville
Apartments for rent in Grantsville, UT
Willows
366 E Main St, Grantsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1120 sqft
Great location, close to Bonneville Brewery, Nigh-Time Donuts, and Osaka Sushi. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and beautiful landscaping. Homes offer washer and dryer hookup, fireplace, and balcony or patio.
The Cove At Overlake
1837 Berra Boulevard, Tooele, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Community has fitness center, playground, and pool. Located close to attractions like Tooele UEC Theatres 9 and Miller Motorsports Park.
234 W 400 N
234 W 400 N, Tooele, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
800 sqft
You can't go wrong with this property! A perfectly remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath mobile home in a great neighborhood. This property has a large yard with mature trees. Pet- friendly and the lease includes water, sewer, and garbage.
105 6th Street, Parcel: 10-029-0-0061
105 6th Street, Tooele, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
803 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed - 1 Bath Home For Rent in Tooele. The cute home has been remodeled with new paint, carpet, hardwood floors, lighting, doors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and new kitchen appliances.
1884 Shepard Ln
1884 Shepherd Lane, Tooele County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
For more pics and videos go to: https://www.rentler.com/places-for-rent/ut/tooele/1884-shepard-ln/1819040 Charming rural duplex with optional horse property: Horse property with private well, water rights, and land. Limit of 3 horses.
628 Oquirrh Avenue
628 Oquirrh Avenue, Tooele, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you to move in. Covered 2 car parking. Lots of storage. Open kitchen. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Pet rent is $25/mo.
55 N NEW SADDLE DR
55 New Saddle Drive, Stockton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2203 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mother in law basement for rent, Rural living, with horse trails, ATV trails, Horse boarding available, Horse property, sand volleyball court, covered RV parking. No close neighbors. quiet peaceful living. One bdrm. available for $750/month.
