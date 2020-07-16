All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 2730 South 1100 East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
2730 South 1100 East
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

2730 South 1100 East

2730 1100 East · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2730 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Forest Dale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 4 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
google fiber
Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs. Located in the park like "Sugar House Pines" community, it features a sparkling white kitchen, with beautiful counters and wood floors. Large windows add an open spacious feel. A middle unit, it has low utilities unobstructed views of the courtyard and is very quiet. Brand new washer and dryer are included. Close to all the Sugar House shopping. Google Fiber is available in the area.

No Smoking

Small pet negotiable with deposit.

Rent $1,095

Deposit $1,445 ($1,095 refundable)

tenant pays utilities

Credit & Background check $30 per adult

THIS RENTAL IS A SELF-ENTRY PROPERTY

IMPORTANT: We require ALL prospective tenants to enter and view the property BEFORE contact is made with our leasing dept. To use our self- entry system, please paste to browser or click on the following link: https://u11008.rently.com/

Once you have made entry, AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out by phone to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make deposit payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. All checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):

CREDIT and PAYMENT HISTORY: Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company.

MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents.

CO-SIGNERS: Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement.

EMPLOYMENT: Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements / personal federal tax returns.

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances.

OCCUPANCY LIMITS: 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults

IDENTIFICATION: State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

Contact: 801-855-8566

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 South 1100 East have any available units?
2730 South 1100 East has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 South 1100 East have?
Some of 2730 South 1100 East's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 South 1100 East currently offering any rent specials?
2730 South 1100 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 South 1100 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 South 1100 East is pet friendly.
Does 2730 South 1100 East offer parking?
No, 2730 South 1100 East does not offer parking.
Does 2730 South 1100 East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 South 1100 East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 South 1100 East have a pool?
No, 2730 South 1100 East does not have a pool.
Does 2730 South 1100 East have accessible units?
Yes, 2730 South 1100 East has accessible units.
Does 2730 South 1100 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 South 1100 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2730 South 1100 East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Block 44
380 South 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Highland East
1985 S 2100 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity