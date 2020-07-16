2730 South 1100 East

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard google fiber

Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs. Located in the park like "Sugar House Pines" community, it features a sparkling white kitchen, with beautiful counters and wood floors. Large windows add an open spacious feel. A middle unit, it has low utilities unobstructed views of the courtyard and is very quiet. Brand new washer and dryer are included. Close to all the Sugar House shopping. Google Fiber is available in the area.



No Smoking



Small pet negotiable with deposit.



Rent $1,095



Deposit $1,445 ($1,095 refundable)



tenant pays utilities



Credit & Background check $30 per adult



THIS RENTAL IS A SELF-ENTRY PROPERTY



IMPORTANT: We require ALL prospective tenants to enter and view the property BEFORE contact is made with our leasing dept. To use our self- entry system, please paste to browser or click on the following link: https://u11008.rently.com/



Once you have made entry, AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out by phone to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process.



PLEASE BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make deposit payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. All checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):



CREDIT and PAYMENT HISTORY: Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company.



MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents.



CO-SIGNERS: Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement.



EMPLOYMENT: Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements / personal federal tax returns.



CRIMINAL HISTORY: Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances.



OCCUPANCY LIMITS: 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults



IDENTIFICATION: State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



Contact: 801-855-8566



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.