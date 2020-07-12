All apartments in Salt Lake City
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1636 S. 500 E. - 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1636 S. 500 E. - 3

1636 500 East · No Longer Available
Location

1636 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Liberty

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 for the fastest response and to come check out your new home with your name and desired property!

PERKS
- Beautiful hardwood and natural light throughout
- Gorgeous counter tops in bathroom
- Ample storage space
-Entrance /access in front and back of property
- Off-street parking, and parking lot in back of property
-Kitchen has nook area, plenty of cabinets
-Entry with old world door and custom paint/molding walls
- Shared laundry on-site
- Attractions: Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, Alchemy Coffee, Red Moose Coffee, Dancing Cranes, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sugarhouse Cinemark
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have any available units?
1636 S. 500 E. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have?
Some of 1636 S. 500 E. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1636 S. 500 E. - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 offers parking.
Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have a pool?
No, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 S. 500 E. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
