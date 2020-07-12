1636 S. 500 E. - 3

Amenities
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3
Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 for the fastest response and to come check out your new home with your name and desired property!
PERKS
- Beautiful hardwood and natural light throughout
- Gorgeous counter tops in bathroom
- Ample storage space
-Entrance /access in front and back of property
- Off-street parking, and parking lot in back of property
-Kitchen has nook area, plenty of cabinets
-Entry with old world door and custom paint/molding walls
- Shared laundry on-site
- Attractions: Liberty Park, Sugarhouse Park, Alchemy Coffee, Red Moose Coffee, Dancing Cranes, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sugarhouse Cinemark
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.