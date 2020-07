Amenities

1104 E. 200 S. Available 08/01/20 $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Beautiful Victorian Style Home Right near Campus - $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST!!



PETS ARE ALLOWED

*no enclosed fence.



Call Tim Decker (801-416-3734) at Black Aspen Property Management to setup showing or find out more information. Application fees only $45!! FILL ONE OUT AND GET APPROVED QUICKLY CAUSE THIS PLACE WILL NOT LAST!!



Copy and Paste the link below to the listing page where you can click "Apply Now" and fill out an application:



https://www.blackaspenpropertymanagement.com/listings/detail/1e7df62b-030f-4370-a2a3-e6393a92cb17



This beautiful Victorian style home has all hard wood floors and really gives you that feel of old charm as most of the downtown homes in this area. There are 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a beautiful backyard along with a floors and 800 Sq Ft of storage in the basement! It is a corner lot so plenty of yard and the landscaping is taken care of by the owner. You could not ask for a better location as you are right down the street from Presidents Circle. There is parking for at least 1 vehicle in the driveway along with street parking. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space!.



Qualification Terms:

Credit Score Qualification: 650 or Higher

Monthly Income Qualification: 3X gross monthly rent w/ Verification ($7500/month between household)

Landlord References Required

All applicants over the age of 18 must apply and are subject to background checks



Pet Fees:

Additional Monthly Pet Rent of $50-$75/pet (negotiable)

Additional $500 Non-refundable deposit



*Required Utility Package of $125/Month - Includes water/sewer/trash, a washer/dryer, and landscaping

*Minimum of a 12-month lease



(RLNE5906677)