Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments key fob access racquetball court

You will be excited to call Candlestick Lane Apartments your new home. Candlestick Lane Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Midvale Utah just minutes from the UTA TRAX line, Fashion Place Mall, Jordan Commons, schools, and parks. We are also just minutes from I-15 and I-215 freeways. As one of Midvale's best apartment communities, we offer the features and amenities you want in a home; one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes, 24-hour maintenance service, washer and dryer hookups, large closets, playground, on-site laundry facility, pool, fitness center, lush landscaping, and covered parking. Candlestick Lane is also one of Midvale's pet-friendly communities. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you home to Candlestick Lane Apartments!