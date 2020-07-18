All apartments in Farmington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

567 South Spencer Way

567 Spencer Way · (801) 980-0735
Location

567 Spencer Way, Farmington, UT 84025
Lakeview Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping. It offers 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spread over 3,939 sq. ft. When you walk in you'll find, a spacious living area, kitchen, laundry room, and storage. Upstairs, you'll find four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the master bed and bath. If you head downstairs, you'll find another bedroom, bathroom, living area, storage area, and workshop . Additional amenities include: washer and dryer, two car garage, and granite counter tops.

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/8d24ae50ea/567-south-spencer-way-farmington-ut-84025

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Security Deposit: $2,095 ($1,361.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $180/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117723

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 567 South Spencer Way have any available units?
567 South Spencer Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 South Spencer Way have?
Some of 567 South Spencer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 South Spencer Way currently offering any rent specials?
567 South Spencer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 South Spencer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 South Spencer Way is pet friendly.
Does 567 South Spencer Way offer parking?
Yes, 567 South Spencer Way offers parking.
Does 567 South Spencer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 South Spencer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 South Spencer Way have a pool?
No, 567 South Spencer Way does not have a pool.
Does 567 South Spencer Way have accessible units?
No, 567 South Spencer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 567 South Spencer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 South Spencer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 South Spencer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 567 South Spencer Way has units with air conditioning.

