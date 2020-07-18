Amenities
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!
This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping. It offers 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spread over 3,939 sq. ft. When you walk in you'll find, a spacious living area, kitchen, laundry room, and storage. Upstairs, you'll find four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the master bed and bath. If you head downstairs, you'll find another bedroom, bathroom, living area, storage area, and workshop . Additional amenities include: washer and dryer, two car garage, and granite counter tops.
To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.
https://showmojo.com/l/8d24ae50ea/567-south-spencer-way-farmington-ut-84025
Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Security Deposit: $2,095 ($1,361.75 Refundable)
Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $180/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117723
No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.
Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment
Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com
The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.