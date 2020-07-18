Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping. It offers 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spread over 3,939 sq. ft. When you walk in you'll find, a spacious living area, kitchen, laundry room, and storage. Upstairs, you'll find four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the master bed and bath. If you head downstairs, you'll find another bedroom, bathroom, living area, storage area, and workshop . Additional amenities include: washer and dryer, two car garage, and granite counter tops.



To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.



https://showmojo.com/l/8d24ae50ea/567-south-spencer-way-farmington-ut-84025



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Security Deposit: $2,095 ($1,361.75 Refundable)

Pets: Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash/yard care to be paid as a flat $180/month)

Lease Length: Negotiable

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117723



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.