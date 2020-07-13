42 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT with parking

Did you know? Some pretty famous people have called Farmington home! These include famous religious leader LeGrand Richards, PGA golfer Daniel Summerhays, Champions golfer Bruce Summerhays and Henry McBride, the former governor of Washington State. What a great place to have great neighbors!

Farmington, Utah is a lovely little town. Technically, it's a suburb of Salt Lake City -- it's just north of that capital city with the beautiful lake. Farmington might be a place where people commute from, but the town itself is a pretty nice place to call home. In fact, _Money Magazine _called it the No. 12 best place to live in all of America! Imagine living somewhere like that. See more