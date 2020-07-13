Apartment List
/
UT
/
farmington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 E State St
142 East State Street, Farmington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2506 sqft
142 E State St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 Bd 2 Ba Home in Farmington - Very Nice 4 Bedroom Home. Hardwood Flooring. Large Windows for Natural Lighting. Main Level: Spacious Front Room with Hardwood Floors and Bay Windows.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Continental Estates1
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway. Offers a open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and modern fixtures.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Hills
567 South Spencer Way
567 Spencer Way, Farmington, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3939 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
898 N 400 E
898 North Orchard Drive East, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/25/20 Bountiful Charm - Property Id: 316209 Charming 3 bedroom home with elegant kitchen, oversized detached garage, and fenced yard in a great neighborhood in Bountiful Utah. Will be available near mid to the end of August.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bed home in Kaysville! Home features: -Wood burning stove -Open floor plan - Lots of storage space - Huge Kitchen! -W/d hook ups - Nice sized rooms - Luxurious master bath - His and her walk in closets in master

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
509 E 950 N
509 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1553 sqft
Townhome for rent in Layton, Utah. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, and 2-car garage. No smoking. No pets. Contact Terry Venable at 801-628-2727.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 W Stonehaven Dr
918 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1425 sqft
918 W Stonehaven Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing North Salt Lake Home! - Be the first to see this gorgeous home in North Salt Lake! It won't last long! Located close to parks, schools and easy access to Redwood road and freeway access.
City Guide for Farmington, UT

Did you know? Some pretty famous people have called Farmington home! These include famous religious leader LeGrand Richards, PGA golfer Daniel Summerhays, Champions golfer Bruce Summerhays and Henry McBride, the former governor of Washington State. What a great place to have great neighbors!

Farmington, Utah is a lovely little town. Technically, it's a suburb of Salt Lake City -- it's just north of that capital city with the beautiful lake. Farmington might be a place where people commute from, but the town itself is a pretty nice place to call home. In fact, _Money Magazine _called it the No. 12 best place to live in all of America! Imagine living somewhere like that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Farmington, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmington 3 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Balcony
Farmington Apartments with GarageFarmington Apartments with GymFarmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Apartments with Parking
Farmington Apartments with PoolFarmington Cheap PlacesFarmington Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UT
Centerville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTBrigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSouth Ogden, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Independence University