3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 W 900 N
248 West 900 North, Farmington, UT
Room rental on quiet street - Property Id: 73898 Adorable updated room rental in a great location with easy access to freeway. Plenty of parking and quiet housemates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Continental Estates1
1 Unit Available
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
**This home will be available to view June 1, 2020 and move in ready on June 5, 2020 or sooner** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
For lease is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has been converted into a duplex. For lease is the main and upper level of the home.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
154 East Center Street
154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2082 sqft
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East View
1 Unit Available
298 E. 800 S.
298 East 800 South, Layton, UT
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft. includes 4 beds 2 bath! Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
517 E 950 N
517 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
*BRAND NEW* Great Location Available immediately! Beautiful, brand new town home! Great location with easy access to I-15 & close to shopping. Schools: EG King Elementary, North Davis Jr. High & Layton High.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.
1 of 47
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
281 East Brigham Lane
281 E Brigham Ln, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2105 sqft
Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554 GPS will not take you there it is to new.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
