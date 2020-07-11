/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:40 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
142 E State St
142 East State Street, Farmington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2506 sqft
142 E State St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 Bd 2 Ba Home in Farmington - Very Nice 4 Bedroom Home. Hardwood Flooring. Large Windows for Natural Lighting. Main Level: Spacious Front Room with Hardwood Floors and Bay Windows.
1 of 53
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Hills
567 South Spencer Way
567 Spencer Way, Farmington, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,095
3939 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This extraordinary home features an open floor plan, and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
32 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Place
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
1 of 50
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Similar Pages
Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmington 3 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Balcony
Farmington Apartments with GarageFarmington Apartments with GymFarmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UT