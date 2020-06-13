Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Farmington, UT

Finding an apartment in Farmington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
City Guide for Farmington, UT

Did you know? Some pretty famous people have called Farmington home! These include famous religious leader LeGrand Richards, PGA golfer Daniel Summerhays, Champions golfer Bruce Summerhays and Henry McBride, the former governor of Washington State. What a great place to have great neighbors!

Farmington, Utah is a lovely little town. Technically, it's a suburb of Salt Lake City -- it's just north of that capital city with the beautiful lake. Farmington might be a place where people commute from, but the town itself is a pretty nice place to call home. In fact, _Money Magazine _called it the No. 12 best place to live in all of America! Imagine living somewhere like that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Farmington, UT

Finding an apartment in Farmington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

