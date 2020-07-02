All apartments in Windcrest
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

397 FENWICK DR

397 Fenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

397 Fenwick Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
One Story Boutique Mid-Century Modern Home w/ character, charm,& convenience! Inviting 3Br/2Bth home, with Indoor/Outdoor Living Space.Just blocks from a Golf Course and Pool! Enjoy Affordable Luxury for Less! Perfect for Extended Stays! Affordable & PETS Are Welcome! Fully Furnished, All BILLS Incl, ALL appliances included, Just 10 mins from downtown,Airport, Ft Sam,& award winning Pearl,Riverwalk, ATT center,UTSA, & Alamo Heights. 30 mins Medical Ctr,Six Flags,Sea World, Brooks AFB, Randolph AFB,Lackland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 FENWICK DR have any available units?
397 FENWICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 397 FENWICK DR have?
Some of 397 FENWICK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 FENWICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
397 FENWICK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 FENWICK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 FENWICK DR is pet friendly.
Does 397 FENWICK DR offer parking?
Yes, 397 FENWICK DR offers parking.
Does 397 FENWICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 FENWICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 FENWICK DR have a pool?
Yes, 397 FENWICK DR has a pool.
Does 397 FENWICK DR have accessible units?
No, 397 FENWICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 397 FENWICK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 FENWICK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 397 FENWICK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 FENWICK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

